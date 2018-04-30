Mohamed bin Zayed receives Japanese Prime Minister

An official reception ceremony was held upon the Japanese Prime Minister's arrival at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, where the national anthem of Japan was played, along with the firing of 21 artillery rounds to greet the country's guests.

The visiting Prime Minister was greeted by a number of senior officials, while Sheikh Mohamed greeted the senior officials accompanying the Japanese Prime Minister.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Diab bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, along with a number of senior officials.

The Japanese Prime Minister's delegation included a number of senior officials, people in business and directors of Japanese companies and institutions.