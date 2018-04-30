UAE ranks top among Arab Countries and 8th internationally in express mail services

As a mark of its continuing efforts towards providing excellent service and the promotion of innovation, EPG has also revealed winning two globally prestigious awards the ‘International Express Mail Services Performance Award’ (Bronze Certification) and the ‘International Express Mail Services Customer Service Award’ during the recently concluded General Assembly held at the UPU headquarters in Switzerland.

Based on the international listing, the UAE ranks 8th among the top ten countries for international express mail services, joining other countries like Belarus (10th), Russian Federation (9th), Singapore (7th), El Salvador (6th), Vietnam (5th), Moldova (4th), Thailand (3rd), Hong Kong (2nd) and Slovenia (1st).

The ranking system is calculated and evaluated based on 16 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), which includes on-time delivery percentage, on-time transmission performance, customer service response quality, on-time export performance and on-time transport performance, among others.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Acting CEO, EPG, said, "EPG's inclusion in these prestigious lists of international express mail services providers is a testament to our commitment to play a key role in the UAE's efforts to reinforce the country's world ranking and reputation.

The excellent performance that we have achieved is widely attributed to the guidance from the UAE's wise leadership and their strategic vision to position the country as the best country in the world by 2071.

The UAE has grabbed the top spot for the second year in the row in the list of Arab countries for international express mail services.

The group is also recognized as the first Arab country to implement a series of measurable standards aimed at offering top quality services from end-to-end--resulting in a zero-level missing delivery score that reflects EPG's full control of operations and technical performance.