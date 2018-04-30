Luxembourg becomes 1st foreign nation to break ground for its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Luxembourg leads the expected 180 countries that are anticipated to take part in the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Luxembourg’s preparations for Expo 2020 were already impressively advanced – it was the first country to sign an Official Participation Contract for Expo in October 2017, with several members of its Royal Family attending the ceremony.

Etienne Schneider said, "This Pavilion will be a wonderful opportunity for us to promote what our country stands for – innovation and sustainable development. It will have an eye-catching design that will appeal to all ages and interests, and we hope will be a major attraction for the millions of people attending Expo 2020.

"We are delighted to be the first foreign nation to break ground for its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai."

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali added, "We congratulate our friends from Luxembourg on being the first nation to pass this important landmark in the Expo 2020 Dubai journey.

The design and architecture will focus on the issues related to resources, both in a wider sense and in detail, by relying on the principles of the circular economy and interconnection. It will illustrate Luxembourg’s ambition, promoting the country’s ability to reinvent itself and its commitment to sustainable growth.

The design was chosen following an open tender process where teams of architects, engineers and scenographers were asked to provide a holistic view of Luxembourg embedded in the theme ‘Resourceful Luxembourg’.

Luxembourg and the UAE enjoy strong bilateral relations and have signed a number of memoranda of understanding and cooperative agreements in the areas of space exploration, financial services and trade.