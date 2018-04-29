Authority of the Republic Teaching Hospital in Aden honours ERC

The recognition took place during a ceremony marking the hospital’s 64th anniversary, which was held under the theme, "The Republic Hospital: History and Authenticity," with the attendance of Dr. Jalal Baawda, Under-Secretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population, who praised the efforts of the UAE and its wise leadership in supporting the Yemeni people in facing their difficult living conditions.

He added that the ERC’s support for the hospital, especially since 2015, highlights the UAE’s efforts, under the framework of an integrated programme, to reconstruct and rehabilitate Yemeni health institutions, as they are usually the first to help people in need.

Dr. Lassour, who presented the "Loyalty Armour" to the ERC team, said that they are honouring the ERC for its support of the hospital, which has enabled it to overcome its recent difficulties. He added that the hospital has not stopped its services since its establishment, except during the war in 2015, which affected all of Aden’s services sectors.

Dr. Al Jarbi praised the humanitarian efforts of the UAE, which is represented by the ERC, to support the services sectors, most notably the health sector, in various areas of Yemen, while adding that the hospital has resumed it duties after the direct intervention of the ERC, which rebuilt the hospital and provided it with medical equipment.

He also outlined the stages of the hospital’s restoration and its achievements in 2016 and 2017.