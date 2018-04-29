Fujairah Crown Prince honours 18 master’s degree graduates

He made this statement while honouring 18 master’s degree graduates in various scientific and social specialisations in his office at the Emiri Court this morning, where he listened to a brief presentation about their specialisations and the contents of their theses.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad congratulated the students and wished them luck and success in their professional careers, while hoping that they continue progressing in their chosen fields, to fulfil their future roles in serving their country.

He also praised the role of the Education Welfare and Academic Affairs Council of the Fujairah Government and its support for post graduate students, while highlighting the importance of the cooperation between the government, institutions and individuals in establishing the foundations of a working academic strategy and an effective community, as well as supporting talented Emirati youth.