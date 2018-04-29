Mohammed bin Rashid attends launch of DP World Cargospeed

The first initiative of its kind in the world, DP World Cargospeed will provide exceptional service for high-priority, on-demand goods, delivering freight at the speed of flight and closer to the cost of trucking.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: "The UAE is keen to be a leading player in shaping the future of the world. Being a pioneer means taking bold decisions that open the way for adopting innovative solutions. We have big aspirations because we have unlimited mindsets and the confidence that we can achieve whatever we set our minds to."

His Highness said that advanced technologies are at the centre of the UAE’s vision for development, which is driven by a deep understanding of the needs of the future. He underscored the importance of constantly exploring new technologies that can enhance efficiencies and processes while maintaining the highest levels of quality. His Highness hailed DP World’s contribution to world trade and its role in raising the UAE’s profile as a leader and pioneer in the trading sector.

The launch event was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

DP World and the US-based Virgin Hyperloop One introduced their vision for the future of on-demand freight transportation enabled by DP World Cargospeed at an event hosted by Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, and Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder and Virgin Hyperloop One Chairman, at the historic vessel Queen Elizabeth 2.

The Virgin Hyperloop One system underpinning DP World Cargospeed is unique in that it doesn’t need to be passenger-only or cargo-only. It is a mixed-use system that fully utilises system capacity and maximises economic and social benefits. Systems are 100 percent electric and can be powered by renewable energy, creating a more sustainable solution for cargo transport.