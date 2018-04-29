Abu Dhabi CP, Austrian Chancellor discuss ties, global developments

During official talks held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi today, the two sides reviewed cooperation between the two countries in the trade and investment, tourism and culture sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that relations between the UAE and Austria are based on a long history of cooperation, understanding, and shared interests since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1974.

He added that high-level visits between the two friendly nations reflect the joint interests of their leaders to develop ties further. His Highness also praised the role of the UAE-Austria Joint Committee for Cooperation for expanding the horizons of cooperation and partnership across the political, trade, and technology sectors, among others, for the interest of both countries and its peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed went on to say that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to strengthen its partnerships with countries globally, and Austria in particular, as part of its foreign policy agenda to diversify its knowledge-based economy and to attract foreign investment.

His Highness emphasised that the development witnessed in the course of UAE-Austrian relations opens the path for further growth and prosperity across a number of sectors and fields. He also expressed his confidence that Chancellor Kurz's visit to the UAE will be a strong move forward to advancing ties between the two nations.

The Austrian Chancellor expressed his enthusiasm regarding his visit to the UAE, while highlighting his country's aspirations to develop existing relations with the Emirates across various sectors, and further build on strategic investment partnerships between the two countries.

Kurz went on to praise the UAE's comprehensive development journey, wishing the young nation further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed held a luncheon in honour of the Austrian Chancellor and his accompanying delegation.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Diab bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan. along with a number of ministers, senior officials, and businessmen also attended the meeting.