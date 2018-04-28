Mohammed bin Rashid to honour winners of Arab Hope Makers Initiative on 14th May

The largest Arab initiative dedicated to celebrating philanthropic efforts, on 14th May. The initiative seeks to honor and promote the people who spread hope and encompass the values of giving, positivity and optimism by dedicating their lives to helping those around them.

In a message on his Twitter account, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "Making hope means making life, relaunch of civilisation as it is the much sought-after element in the Arab countries today. Through this project, we aim at inspiring millions of young people and encouraging them to contribute positively to building their communities."

The final ceremony of the award, which will take place at the Dubai Studio City, will honour those who made it to the final stage of the competition out of the 87,000 hope makers who presented their entries for this year's edition.

The event is expected to be attended by a large number of cultural, media and philanthropic personalities from the UAE and across the world.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gargawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI, said, "This initiative echoes the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid that hope making is an individual as well as community responsibility."