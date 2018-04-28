Ministry of Foreign Affairs, launch ‘Global Leaders’ to empower Emirati youth

The initiative implemented through the United Nations’ Junior Professional Officer (JPO) programme is executed under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the supervision of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

The agreement was signed at the Expo 2020 headquarters by Yacoub Al Hosani, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Organisations’ Affairs; and Mohamed Al Qadhi, General Manager of Sandooq Al Watan; in the presence of Reem Al Hashimy; and Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan.

The "Global Leaders" initiative helps cement the UAE’s pioneering position and further promotes the country’s positive image around the world. It empowers UAE youth to participate in the country’s development efforts, honing their capacities and expertise, and polishing their leadership skills.

The initiative includes a programme to train talented young Emiratis at prestigious international institutions; the programme monitors vacancies at these institutions, determines the requirements to fill these positions, and then provides the necessary training and support for the young candidates.

"Signing this agreement reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to invest in the future of young Emiratis and prepare a new generation of qualified leaders to leave their mark locally and internationally," said Reem Al Hashimy.

"Our leaders are dedicated to launching initiatives and programmes to train the youth, channel their energies, hone their skills, and enhance their competitiveness on an international scale."

Al Hashimy went on to note that this initiative in cooperation with Sandooq Al Watan is another step forward towards empowering young people; "It is a platform that allows to share our young citizens’ talents with the world," she concluded.