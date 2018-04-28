UAE welcomes Korean Summit

This was stated by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who noted that the groundbreaking summit represents a turning-point on the path toward ending tension on the Korean Peninsula and establishing peace and security there.



Hailing the positive spirit that governed the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah said the meeting between the two Korean leaders are likely to sustain international peace and security, expressing hope that the agreement reached by the two leaders would strengthen confidence-building measures and lead to faithful dialogue conducive to establishing peace and ensuring non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.



Sheikh Abdullah underlined the necessity of keeping the momentum of such efficient steps, affirming the importance of the international community providing all needed support.