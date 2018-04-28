Bahraini Youth Minister discusses cooperation with Emirates Youth Council

He was briefed about the council's role which is to ensure an environment that provides a suitable atmosphere to harness their innovative potential to contribute to supporting the efforts of sustainable development.While meeting with the council's members and Saeed Al Nazari, the Executive Director of the Youth Office, and the working team of the Arab Youth Centre, Al-Jowder discussed the future projects and ways to enhance the joint efforts.



They also reviewed ways to achieve the joint objectives, promote communication channels with the youth in Bahrain and stimulate them to contribute to the Kingdom's sustainable development.



In her remarks, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said," We are proud of the efforts of the Ministry of Youth in Bahrain and we will work together to mirror a role model which will be the best for the youth."



She added, "We will work together to enhance the impact of the initiatives on the youth and take advantage of the experiences as our region is in need for the concerted efforts and initiatives which would have a strategic effect on the Bahraini and Emirati youth. The leaderships in Bahrain and UAE are keen on providing the best atmosphere to benefit from the potential and capabilities of the youth. Soon we will work on joint initiatives."



Al-Jowder said," When the attention of the leadership and decision-makers meet with the efforts and potential of the youth, the achievement will be excellent and innovative."