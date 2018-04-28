ERC organises Aden's first mass wedding

The two-day ceremony, held on Thursday and Friday, came as yet a new noble gesture by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed whose wishes for a happy life ever after were conveyed to the newlywed by the ERC team organising the occasion.



Mohamed Shazali, the Undersecretary of Aden Governorate, expressed sincere gratitude, on behalf of the couples, to the UAE people and leadership under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their continued support for the Yemeni people in their suffering.



The newlywed likewise expressed deep thanks to the UAE leadership and voiced great happiness at the support that will enable them to establish a stable and peaceful life.



Valuable gifts were presented to the couples by the ERC team during the ceremony which was attended by top officials from Aden, Lahej, Abyan and Al Dhale' in addition to dignitaries and media representatives.