Over 4,000 women, children treated under Sheikha Fatima Global Humanitarian Campaign in Sudan

The initiative, part of the Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme, was implemented under the supervision of young Emirati and Sudanese doctors to provide the best diagnostic, therapeutic and preventive services for women and children.



The campaign aimed to ease the suffering of women and children under a voluntary framework and human umbrella, regardless of colour, race or religion and in harmony with "Year of Zayed" initiative launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the vision of Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.



It also came as part of the humanitarian initiatives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). The campaign was held in Sudan under the patronage of Widad Babiker, wife of the Sudanese President, in partnership with the Zayed Giving Initiative, GWU and Sanad Charitable Organisation.



Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, said the campaign was a model to be copied for voluntary work and came in continuation of the initiatives of Sheikha Fatima to empower women and children in the Arab world and provide medical treatment to needy mothers and children all over the world.



She hailed the efforts made within the campaign by female and male Emirati and Sudanese doctors who, she affirmed, have managed to relay the humanitarian message of the campaign to thousands of women and children in Sudan.



For her part, Sudanese Minister of Social Security and Development, Mashaer Al-Dawalab, commended the significant humanitarian role played in Sudan by the UAE, and the efficient role assumed by H.H. Sheikha Fatima in empowering Arab women.



UAE heart surgeon Dr. Adel Al Shamri, Chief Executive Officer of the Zayed Giving Initiative, has remarked that more initiatives will be launched over the coming period to train young segments of society to humanitarian and voluntary work as part of the Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme under the theme, "All of us are our Mother Fatima."