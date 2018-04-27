Saif bin Zayed attends closing session of Paris conference to combat terrorist financing

During the conference, French President Emmanuel Macron, who met Sheikh Saif on the sidelines of the event, delivered the keynote speech and the Paris Declaration was issued and included the recommendations of the participants.



Sheikh Saif took part in a panel session moderated by French Minister of Interior Gerard Collomb, and spoke about the UAE's counterterrorism efforts and its role in enhancing coordination and cooperation in this regard.



He extended thanks to France and to the French President for hosting this important event and stressed that the bonds that bring the world peoples together are multiple and based on common humanitarian basis and strong cultural pillars, such as cooperation, dispute settlement through dialogue and peaceful ways, and boosting international security and stability.

"The UAE is fully aware of the role played by France in promoting international security and peace and combating extremism and terrorism, which is a complex challenge besetting the global scene," he said, adding that financing terrorist organisations is deemed the essential artery enabling terror groups to achieve their evil ideologies.

He affirmed the UAE's commitment to continue to combat extremism and terrorism in line with the strategy long established by late founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which is based on boosting co-operation with various world countries and promoting the true values and teachings of Islam, primarily tolerance and moderation.

Sheikh Saif added that the UAE has developed its legislation to combat and uproot terrorism, noting that the country has harnessed its national resources and efforts to dry up its sources of funding.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and the UAE delegation led by Sheikh Saif, attended the sessions.