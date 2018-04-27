Prior visa waiver for Emiratis travelling to Honduras

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, was present as Ya'qoub Yousef Al Hosani, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Organisations Affairs, and Nelson Valencia, the Honduran Ambassador to Kuwait and Non-Resident Ambassador to UAE, signed the MoU at the Ministry's premises today.

The MoU will go into force effective May 25th whereby the UAE citizens shall be able to enter Honduras without prior visa arrangements, with the possibility of staying for 90 days per visit, said Ambassador Ahmed Saeed Ilham Al Dhaheri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs.

He added that the MoU reflects the distinguished relations between the two countries, noting that the decision will reflect positively on bilateral relations and accelerate tourist, trade and investment exchanges between the two countries.

"Delivering distinctive consular services is a strategic goal the MoFAIC is determined to continue to achieve as per the directives of the country's wise leadership in order to ensure social welfare for all UAE nationals," Al Dhaheri continued to say.

For his part, the Honduran ambassador expressed his satisfaction with the developing relations with the UAE and underscored his country's keenness to further grow cooperation across all fields.