Mohamed bin Zayed orders allocation of AED6 million to buy cultural material from Abu Dhabi Book Fair

The move is aimed at instilling love of reading among youngsters and cultivating awareness of the value of books, being an essential source of knowledge, in ideal harmony with the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, to build up generations capable of spearheading and fueling the aspired sustainable development drive embraced by the country.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, valued the noble gesture of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who, Minister Al Hammadi said, spares no efforts to provide an ideal knowledge-based environment that hones the mental skills and intellectual capabilities of students.

Abu Dhabi Book Fair is a valuable cultural platform that enjoys great attention from the country's wise leadership, the minister said, citing the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's patronage of the event as a significant impetus to the tireless efforts being made to spread knowledge and boost collaboration between the country's publishing houses.