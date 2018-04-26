UAE Ambassador inaugurates Arab Studies Centre in Kiev

Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko of Ukraine was also present during the inauguration ceremony.

The Ambassador said that the Centre will be a promising venue for holding academic lectures, cultural events, art exhibitions, Arabic language courses and an Arabic language library.

"Cultural exchange and dialogue bridges gaps between civilisations, and is a key tool for advancing ties between nations and peoples with common humanitarian goals," Al Kaabi added.

Rozenko said that the establishment of the Centre for Arab Studies is of great importance and reflects Ukraine's interest in the Arab world, history, culture and people. The Centre will contribute to advancing specialist knowledge in the study of the Arabic language and the Arab region, the Deputy Prime Minister added.

He expressed his confidence that the Centre will help deepen the cultural dialogue between East and West and develop friendly relations between Ukraine and Arab nations, stressing Ukraine's readiness to further cooperation with Arab countries in the economic, commercial, industrial, energy, agriculture, investment, culture and humanitarian sectors.