ERC branch in UAQ launches humanitarian, community activities

The events were organised by the branch’s volunteer, community awareness and orphans departments, in cooperation with its local public and private sector partners.

Nasser Yousef bin Hudhaiba, Director of the ERC Branch in Umm Al Qaiwain, said that the ERC is keen to participate with national authorities and private sector institutions in promoting charity and humanitarian initiatives, as per the directives of Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The branch also cooperated with Umm Al Qaiwain Police to distribute 22 child car seats to needy families, to implement of the initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, who is also the Honorary President of the ERC, with the aim of keeping their children safe in cars.

The families expressed their happiness at receiving the car seats and praised the ERC’s ongoing support.

As part of its public health efforts, the ERC branch cooperated with the Umm Al Qaiwain Medical Zone to implement a comprehensive medical check-up campaign for the members and recruits of the Umm Al Qaiwain Girls Centre.

The branch has also cooperated with the student members of the ERC in Al Diaa Elementary School for Boys and distributed 2,200 meals to needy families who are registered at the branch.

The branch’s Community Awareness Section organised a first aid workshop for the teaching and administrative personnel of the Umm Al Qaiwain Autism Centre, to teach them the principles of first aid and train teachers on how to treat injured students. The workshop also included a theoretical element and practical exercises that benefitted 31 teachers.