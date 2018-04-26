Mother of the Nation crowns 157 young winners of ACTVET

At the end of the 10th EmiratesSkills National Competition 2018, which was organised from 23rd to 25th April by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, ACTVET.

The "Mother of the Nation" said that the competition is in line with the ambitions of the wise leadership for the UAE’s young men and women, who are capable of creating a difference internationally, due to the efforts of the wise leadership to advance the nation and improve the welfare of its citizen.

She also praised the ACTVET’s success in enabling 423 UAE citizens to highlight their abilities in 57 engineering, technological, technical and industrial categories, including artificial intelligence, AI, designing drones, geometrical drawing on AutoCAD, web design, aircraft and car engine maintenance, computer-aided manufacturing, welding, fashion technology, robots, garden design and other key engineering, arts and industrial skills.

She made this statement during the closing ceremony of the competition that was held on Thursday by the ACTVET at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, with the attendance of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTVET; Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood; Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Jassem Al Hammadi, ‎Managing Director of ‎the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute, ADVETI; Ali Al Marzouqi, Chairman of EmiratesSkills at ACTVET; Ghanem Ojaif Al Zaabi, Principle of the Vocational Education Development Centre, VEDC, and other senior officials.

In the speech that was given on her behalf by Al Falasi, Sheikha Fatima said, "Here you are, my sons and daughters, you have done well in the 10th edition of the competition. So congratulations to you all for this crowning and honouring from the wise leadership, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. It is their daily leadership that innovates many initiatives and programmes, which have contributed to advancing the entire nation, and most notably its citizens, who are its most precious resource."

Sheikha Fatima added that everyone can live today in happiness and pride, in light of the activities of the competition, which witnessed the exceptional performance of 423 national talents, who will effectively contribute to the advancement desired by the wise leadership in many areas, including aircraft maintenance, programming, business solutions, car maintenance and mechatronics.