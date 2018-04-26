Bahrain's Crown Prince receives UAE Ambassador

Sharjah24 – WAM: Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, has received the newly appointed UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and wished him success in assuming his duties.
During the meeting, Prince Salman emphasised the strength of brotherly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE, which represent a model of bilateral cooperation that achieves common aspirations. He added that constant communication to strengthen cooperation between both countries reflects the vision of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
 
He added that Sheikh Sultan will receive support from all the agencies in Bahrain to facilitate his work and further develop mutual cooperation.
 
In turn, the UAE Ambassador appreciated Prince Salman's efforts in developing collaboration ties, emphasising that he will seek to achieve the aspirations of the two nations' leaders.