Bahraini Prime Minister receives UAE Ambassador

This came during a meeting between the Bahraini Prime Minister and the newly appointed UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Al-Qudaibiya Palace in Bahrain.

Prince Khalifa wished the UAE Ambassador success in his duties to develop bilateral ties between the two countries. He also praised the continuous development of the Bahraini-Emirati relations in various sectors in light of both countries' leadership and peoples mutual interest to build a model of bilateral cooperation that achieves common aspirations.

The Bahraini Prime Minister hailed the UAE's achievements under its visionary leadership, expressing Bahrain's appreciation of the UAE positions in supporting them in all circumstances, which reflects the strength and depth of close brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples.

He conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In turn, the UAE Ambassador thanked the Bahraini Prime Minister for his warm welcome and his support for all that would enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries, emphasising that the relations between the UAE and Bahrain is an example to be followed.