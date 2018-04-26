Pakistani Prime Minister receives UAE Ambassador

Ambassador Al Zaabi emphasised the importance of strengthening friendly bilateral relations, especially as the two countries share common religious traditions and values with strong historical ties established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Prime Minister Abbasi appreciated the UAE for its continued support to Pakistan in promoting economic development, social welfare and humanitarian assistance, and also for supporting the education and health sectors as well as the development of infrastructure, especially in remote areas.

He added that this support reflects the strength of ties between the two countries and expressed his satisfaction with the increase in the trade volume between Pakistan and the UAE. Abbasi pointed out that a large number of Pakistanis residing in the UAE are playing an important role in the country's development and prosperity and contribute significantly to the national economy.

The Pakistani Prime Minister conveyed his greetings on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to the UAE leadership and wished the UAE people more progress and prosperity.