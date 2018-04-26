Mansour bin Zayed attends ZU graduation ceremony

Some 54 of the all-male graduates obtained master degrees and 13 bachelor’s degree holders of different specialties.

The ceremony, which took place at Her Highness Sheikha Fatma bint Mubarak Auditorium at the Convention Center of ZU’s campus in Abu Dhabi, with faculty members, students and their families in attendance.

A short video that highlights the university's major achievements since its’ inception was also screened.

Sheikh Mansour said that the UAE leadership values the Emirati people as the real asset of the country and places them at the top of its’ priorities list, working relentlessly to provide them with high quality education to help them lead better life in the future and make them capable of participating actively in building the nation.

Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, President of ZU, thanked the visionary leadership, "for its constant support to the education sector and to making human capital the cornerstone for achieving the major development goals of the country."

She also thanked Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for his constant support to ZU, and for, "sharing such memorable moments of joy with the students."

The ceremony was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, Prof. Reyadh AlMehaideb, ZU Vice President, Dr. Marilyn Roberts, ZU Provost, Deans and faculty members.