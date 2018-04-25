FNC discusses policy of Ministry of Health and Prevention

During the session, the FNC discussed the "the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s policy", in presence of Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, and Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education.

During the session, the Council members called for the adjustment of the wages of the doctors and technicians which guarantees attracting the national medical manpower to this vital sector, while placing advanced training programmes according to the international standards.

They also called for intensifying awareness and educational programmes to guarantee the necessary impact on all the different segments of the community, especially in what is related to obesity, diabetes, heart attacks, strokes and healthy lifestyles.

The FNC adopted a number of recommendations, including obligating the private hospitals and clinics to specify a percentage of the Emiratisation of the manpower before issuing licenses for them, and establishing a partnership and cooperation programme with the Ministry of Education, aimed at ensuring that school clinics are adequately equipped.

The members tabled during the session six questions, four of which were directed to Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education about hiring foreign teachers in public schools, the compulsory transfer of school principals, school accreditation, and the decline of students’ grades in the different grades.

The remaining two questions were directed to Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, about the cabinet resolution No. 20 for the year 2007 regarding the sports leaves and their equivalents and need to support national talents in athletics.

The FNC adopted a recommendation based on the response of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Sports to a question about the cabinet resolution No. 20 for the year 2007 regarding the sports leaves, in which he demanded studying the issuing of a detailed federal law on that regard.

The FNC stressed that "The Founder’s Memorial" carries a national message for today’s and the future’s generations that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is not just an ordinary leader, but an exceptional national, Arab and humanitarian symbol whose legacy and principles will always be remembered and honoured.