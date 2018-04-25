UAE Embassy in South Africa hosts workshop on trade and investment

The workshop is part of the initiatives of the country's economic strategy and the follow up of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to connect the UAE and South African businessmen and investors through investment opportunities to explore co-operation to set a roadmap between the two sides.

The trade and investment strategy 2018 in the UAE is based on seven main sectors including renewable energy, space, transport, technology, education, health and water.

The UAE Embassy in South Africa will host more workshops that will focus on direct investment sectors to the country and leading research institutes in all industrial, commercial and key sectors of the economic sector in South Africa.

In his speech, Al Hameli said that the UAE and South Africa enjoy strong trade ties, as the economy of the South Africa is at the forefront of the economies in Africa, while the UAE economy is one of the largest and most powerful economies in the Middle East.

He also pointed at the large opportunities to enhance co-operation to reach strategic partnership between the two countries in the light of the new government headed by President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa He added, "We are working to create new opportunities for co-operation to attract investors between the two countries."