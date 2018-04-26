UAE 'a valued partner,' says Dutch envoy

Speaking at the annual King's Day reception, marking the birthday of the Dutch monarch, King Willem-Alexander, Mollen noted that the events of the last year showed that "many of the current international issues are complex and difficult to resolve. From violent extremism to migration, from climate change to natural disasters, our global world still provides us with more than enough challenges. And both our countries have had their respective shares of these challenges to carry. "

"The way forward can only be through cooperation," he added, noting that the UAE has been "a valued partner" since diplomatic relations were established in 1972, during the early days of the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed.

"The partnership between our countries is not only based on our strong economic relationship, or our shared agenda in fields such as counterterrorism, non-proliferation or fighting cross-border crime," Mollen said.

"We also share many values: religious and societal tolerance, gender equality, sustainability, good governance, assistance to those who are less fortunate than we are, as well as the constant urge to innovate and to produce the best: all these values unite us and promote our friendship," the ambassador added.