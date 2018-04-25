UAE keen on empowering young talent to drive progress: Abdullah bin Zayed

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council made the remarks during a visit to the 10th edition of the Emirates Skills National Competition 2018. This Competition is being organised under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The national competition is the UAE's premiere event that celebrates the outstanding Emirati talents in technical and vocational skills inspiring the young generation to get passionate about new trades and embrace technology-based career pathways. Held annually, the competition attracts UAE nationals, both young men and women, to compete in the field of craftsmanship and technology and be evaluated by a technical committee and internationally accredited experts based on the standards and judging criteria of the WorldSkills organization.

Accompanied by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, ACTVET, Ali Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Chairman of Emirates Skills in ACTVET, and leading senior national officials, Sheikh Abdullah learnt about the competition, which will see the participation of 423 competitors in 57 engineering, industrial and technological skills categories this year.