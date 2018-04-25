ERC distributes aid to 177 displaced families in Taiz

The ERC recently sent a humanitarian aid to districts that were affected by forced and systematic displacement by the Iranian Houthi militia in the framework of the comprehensive humanitarian operations aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of the dire humanitarian conditions.

The humanitarian aid included food baskets, which will be enough for a five-member family, as well as tents for the displaced who are homeless as a result of the terrorist practices imposed by the Houthi militia.

Rashid Al Khateri, Head of the ERC team in the Red Sea Coast in Yemen, said that the distribution of tents and humanitarian aid to the Yemenis is in response to the urgent relief efforts launched by the displaced families in the Mousa' and Al Mocha Directorates to ease the repercussions of displacement and restore normalcy.

Al Khateri added that the UAE led by its wise leadership and its humanitarian stances had a quick response to the calls of the Yemeni people. It provided the necessary humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering the fraternal people of Yemen caused by the Iranian Houthi militia.

He also indicated that the ERC is carrying out relief campaigns to improve the lives of the Yemenis so as to overcome the situations due to the siege imposed by the Iranian Houthi militia.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE for its continuous support to the Yemeni people. They also praised the efforts exerted by the ERC for the provision of assistance and help to overcome the dire humanitarian conditions.