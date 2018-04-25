Saif bin Zayed meets with Speaker of Slovakian Parliament

Sheikh Saif expressed his good wishes to the government and people of Slovakia for their ongoing prosperity, development and growth, and invited Danko to visit the UAE to further develop the relations between institutions from their countries, as well as their strategic partnership.

Sheikh Saif and Danko also discussed the role of legislative institutions and their importance in the development of their countries, as well as their key role in strengthening and promoting friendship and overall cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, Sheikh Saif and Danko exchanged commemorative gifts.