Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to form "Dispute Settlement Committee" in Ajman Free Zone

The resolution was made after a review of the provisions of Emiri Decree No.2 for 2014 on the Ajman Free Zone, and Emiri Decree No.6 for 2018 on the conflict resolution regulations of the Ajman Free Zone, and the Resolution of the Minister of Justice No. 100 for 2018 on assigning a judge from the Ministry to head the committee.



Resolution No. 7 for 2018, after definitions and interpretations, stipulates the formation of the committee, which will be chaired by Judge Sami Mohammed Mohammed Keshk and will include the three-year membership of Abdul Ghaffar Ishaq Al Khaja, Khaled Mohammed Al Shehi and Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, starting from the date when the resolution goes into effect, unless a later Emiri Resolution is issued to reform the committee or replace its members.



The new resolution also includes the specialisations and specific duties in Emiri Resolution No. 6 for 2018, and will be published in the emirate’s official gazette and circulated to all the relevant authorities for implementation.