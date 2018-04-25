Emirates Human Rights Association elects board officials

The officials took part in the first meeting of the association’s fifth Board of Directors, following the election of a new board of seven members, who will serve a four-year term, during the association’s Ordinary General Assembly No.13 for 2017, which was held on 21st April 2018.

Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed, Najlaa Mohammed Al Naqbi and Monaina Obaid Al Tunaiji were also elected members while Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed was elected the executive director.

On behalf of the new board, Al Kaabi thanked the previous board, which contributed to the association’s local and international success.

The new board members also thanked the General Assembly for electing them to serve from 2018 to 2021.