Poland wishes to expand cooperation with UAE in cultural sector

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, at the inauguration of the 28th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, ADIBF, in Abu Dhabi Wednesday, he added that Poland's participation in the Fair, as Country of Honour is a great privilege for his country.

"This is relatively a new initiative and very important as this is the biggest fair in the region," he noted, adding that this is the gateway to Arab and Asian cultures and societies for European countries, particularly for Poland. "We are presenting the most important elements of Polish literature and all resources that we have in literature during our participation."

The book fair is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, from 25th April to 1st May, 2018.

Deputy Prime Minister said that culture is very important for the Poland, as well as for the Arab world, and for the UAE. "I look forward with great hope for further cooperation between the two countries. Since both countries are eager to develop bilateral relationship in this field."

The Minister also referred to Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi museums, and a painting of Leonardo da Vinci, adding that Poland also has a painting by Leonardo da Vinci, 'Lady with an Ermine'. "So there is a lot of common things between the two countries," he said, pointing out the huge investment in the UAE cultural sector.

Commenting on the Fair, the minister said that this is a very convenient place to exchange experiences in the cultural sector, and a very convenient gateway to new markets, and audiences for Polish as well as Arabic literature in both countries.

When asked about Polish efforts to translate literature into the Arabic language, Minister Glinski said, "We have a special translation programme in Poland and we would like to develop this further," as a means for real cultural exchange.

ADIBF is hosting 1,350 exhibitors from 63 countries, exhibiting over 500,000 books in more than 35 languages from around the world. Over 830 seminars, workshops and other literary activities are slated during the fair with authors and publishing experts.

Celebrating Poland as the Country of Honour, ADIBF will introduce audiences to the 1,000-year history of Polish literature. These works, authored by Polish writers over the centuries, will open a platform for all to explore the cultural wealth of Poland.