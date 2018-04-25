ERC preps for group wedding in Aden, Yemen

The group wedding coincides with the Year of Zayed and reflects the UAE’s response to the needs of Yemen and its support for the Yemeni people.

Salem Al Mehrezi, Event Organiser in Aden, stated that the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is planning the event because of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to ease the stress on local youth caused by the cost of weddings, as well as to help them start a family and ensure a better future.

Al Mehrezi added that the group wedding is the first in a series of group weddings of 2,200 people in eight Yemeni governorates, under the patronage of High Highness Sheikh Mohamed, while noting that the ERC, as the organiser of these events, is exerting considerable efforts to ensure their success.

The UAE leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is continuing to support the Yemeni people in all areas, he continued.