ERC launches "Aden is Deserving" cleaning campaign

Local volunteers, along with ERC representatives in Aden, doctors from the hospital and members of Aden’s Security Director, cleaned the hospital’s court.

In his speech during the launch, Mohammed Nasr Al Shazly, Under-Secretary of Aden Governorate and Head of the Cleaning Campaign, thanked the ERC team for their timely response and for providing the required support while adding that the three-day campaign will involve cleaning the hospital’s court and Mu’alla Street.

The local volunteers expressed their happiness at the campaign, which aims to clean Aden and clear the damage caused by the war.