UAE cultural night at Suffolk University in Boston

This year marks the100 years since the birth of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with the Year of Zayed highlighting the late leader's role in establishing the UAE Federation, as well as his local, regional and international achievements.

Speaking at the event, the UAE Consul-General Salem Alshamsi, said, "I would like to thank Marisa Kelly President of Suffolk University and all the team at Suffolk for making this event a remarkable success. This is a great occasion for us to share memories of the life of Sheikh Zayed and his deeply-rooted values, principles and traditions that have become part of our Emirati identity."

Also speaking, the President of Suffolk University, Kelly, said, "We were very pleased to host this special UAE Cultural Night, which showcased the wonderful culture and history of the UAE. Our strength as a university is in our diversity, and we become stronger each time we come together at events like this special evening and share our different cultures, backgrounds and traditions."

Following the welcome speech, Alshamsi offered Dr. Ann Coyne, Dean of Students and Associate Vice President of Suffolk University, a memorial plaque with a quote by the late Sheikh Zayed, which read, "A country is not measured by the size of its area on the map. A country is truly measured by its heritage and culture."

The event featured different aspects of the UAE culture including a photo exhibition about Sheikh Zayed, a henna artist corner, a calligraphy booth where attendees got their names written in Arabic, and one featuring the UAE Global Youth Councils and Expo 2020 Dubai.