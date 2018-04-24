UAE Space Agency Advisory Committee discusses future national space sector projects

The meeting was headed by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the Agency, and several officials, managers and engineers.

In his opening speech, Dr. Al Falasi highlighted the importance of the agency’s key future projects and its strategic international role in promoting the UAE’s stature as an advanced country in the area of space science.

The committee then witnessed a presentation by Dr. Al Ahbabi about the latest developments in the UAE Space Agency and the national space sector, as well as the "Emirates Mars Mission," before discussing the latest updates on the "Mars 2117," "Mars Science City" and "UAE Astronaut Programme" projects.

Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi also spoke about the manned space flights and the means of providing research and development abilities supporting these projects as well as the best methods of ensuring cooperation at the international level.

The committee worked on evaluating a number of future projects in terms of feasibility and funding mechanisms in accordance with relevant international regulations. It also explored national research studies in universities to provide these projects with qualified manpower and technology in order to achieve the desired goals and succeed.

The committee also discussed the space agency’s future in light of the new factors, which affect their role directly, such as commercial companies taking over some of their roles and the prominence and development of artificial intelligence for space exploration.

Dr. Al Falasi asserted that the UAE Space Agency is working on ensuring knowledge exchange and transfer through cooperation with the best international expertise to help supplement international efforts in the field of space exploration and place the UAE on the map with advanced countries in the various space fields.