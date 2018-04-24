ERC delivers thousands of food baskets in Yemen's Red Sea Coast

Sharjah 24 – WAM: The people of Hais, the second largest city of Yemen's Red Sea Coast governorate of Hodeidah, have received thousands of food baskets and other immediate basic supplies from the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) teams as part of the UAE continued support for the Yemeni people to survive their suffering.
This is the third batch of humanitarian aid received recently by the people of Hais who are living straightened circumstances and miserable human conditions as a direct result of the criminal practices perpetrated by the Iran-backed Houthi militias.
 
"The aid supplies come in continuation of the ERC contributions to bring life back to normal and provide the inhabitants with their basic needs," said Rashid Al Khateri, Head of the ERC Team in Yemen's Red Sea Coast.
 
The people of Hais thanked the ERC and UAE leadership for their unlimited support, and noted that the pro-legitimacy Arab Coalition is sparing no effort to help normalise life in the Yemeni cities already liberated from the Houthi militias.