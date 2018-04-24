Mohammed bin Hamad opens Fujairah International Career and Education Fair

Accompanied by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Al Sharqi toured various stands where exhibitors and employers informed him about their participation and job offers they provide to job seekers.

A total of 50 government and private entities and 120 universities and academic institutions from across the world are participating in the event being held under the theme, 'Zayed: Maker of UAE Renaissance'.

Organisers expect more than 1,500 jobs will be on offer during the event.

The fair features a dedicated corner for Year of Zayed initiatives.