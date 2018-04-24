Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque receives 516,000 visitors, worshippers in March

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, SZGMC, organised many events in March, in line with its leading cultural role and its efforts to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence, according to its monthly report.

The Centre also held a ceremony in March to honour its strategic partners that supported its projects in 2017, which was attended by Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Deputy Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.

SZGMC participated in an annual professional training exhibition that was held by Zayed University at its headquarters from 5th to 7th March, 2018, as well as in the International Tourismus-B?rse, ITB, Berlin Convention, which was held in Germany from 7th to 11th March, 2018.

It received, for the fourth consecutive year, the "Pink Convoy Knights," and allocated a space in the mosque for the mobile pink convoy clinic that provided early breast cancer detection services.

The Centre also participated in Earth Day on 24th March 2018, as part of its commitment to social responsibility and promoting environmental awareness.