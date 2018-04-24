ERC provides relief aid, shelter materials to residents of Al Sadrain, Yemen

Nabil Al Afif, Under-Secretary of Dhale Governorate, praised the ERC's efforts to help Dhale and other liberated Yemeni governorates.

He added that providing the relief aid and shelter materials is a generous gesture by the UAE people and the sons of Zayed while praising the role of the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and its humanitarian arm, the ERC. Dhale saw the implementation of many projects by the ERC and signed, in 2018, an agreement on the launch of other projects, he said in conclusion.