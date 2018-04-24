ERC branch in RAK provides humanitarian aid, organises community activities

The branch also cooperated with official authorities, private institutions and the Traffic and Patrols Administration in Ras al-Khaimah to implement the initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, to provide child car seats to several needy families and ensure the safety of children in public vehicles.

The efforts of the ERC volunteers included organising volunteer programmes and the contribution of the "Volunteer Tram" to the "Contribute in the Year of Zayed" programme, as well as participating in a cultural lecture, titled, "This is what Zayed Loved," which was attended by employees of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme. The lecture’s participants were briefed about the fundamental principles of the ERC and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Another lecture took place about the "leading volunteer," with the participation of a student ERC team from Al Rouaya School.

As part of the participation of an ERC student team in the Aoun Award for Community Service for the 2017-2018 academic year, the volunteer team from the ERC Student Section evaluated the works of 11 participating schools, discussed their humanitarian activities, and presented the children, who are participating for the first time in the award, small ERC heroes money boxes.

The ERC branch also recently participated in Ras al-Khaimah Exhibition for Education, Training and Employment, to encourage employees of public sector institutions and private sector companies to volunteer.