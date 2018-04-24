Noura Al Kaabi hails 'UAE Design Stories' in Milan

Held on the sidelines of Milan Design Week 2018, "UAE Design Stories: The Next Generation" exhibition has achieved great success, with the participation of 11 Emirati artists in the presence of Italian officials, artists, intellectuals and politicians.

Al Kaabi viewed the artworks at the exhibition, which embody a piece of the UAE’s heritage, history, and culture. The exhibits express Emirati identity while also providing a modern element to help shape the UAE’s cultural and design landscape. She said that UAE Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development is delighted to support an event of this magnitude.

"Milan Design Week is more than just a design exhibition it provides a platform that has a profound and lasting impact. The design is a disruptive and powerful creative force in shaping narratives, understanding, and conversations. Sharing stories, timeless through the ages, by using design continues to move societies forward.

"We are honoured by this opportunity. The UAE Design Stories: The Next Generation’ is a one of a kind exhibition that entirely focusses on the creative work and curation of Emirati talent, making it a moment to reflect on as a great achievement. Supported by the UAE Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, the eleven Emirati designers and creative talents have been selected to represent their current design pieces, artworks and projects in a bid to highlight the current day design practices and materials being adopted.

"We believe it is our role and objective to support talent at a global level to enable them to further grow and gain recognition for their work. Each of the displays exhibited today embody a piece of the UAE’s heritage, history, and culture, and most of all, they have the ability to express the fabric of Emirati identity while also providing a modern element. Indeed, this is a proud moment for our designers and for our nation as we actively shape our cultural and design landscape," Al Kaabi said.

Commenting on the choice of Milan for the exhibition, the minister noted, "Milan was selected as a clear choice, given that the design week here is the biggest in the world, and poses a grand opportunity for our designers to meet design enthusiasts and professionals from all around the world as well as draw inspiration from others."