MBRSG's students develop academic knowledge in Geneva

The 11 students from the School’s Master of Public Administration, and Executive Master of Public Administration, programmes, visited the Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations; the United Nations’ International Labour Organisation; the UN’s World Economic Forum; the United Nations Development Programme; the International Trade Centre; the World Trade Organisation; the World Health Organisation, and several other international institutions.

Dr. Mona Mostafa El-Sholkamy, Assistant Professor at MBRSG, said, "The visit has introduced participants to the latest international developments in the fields of public policy, international relations, trade, economy, and development. It familiarised them with new ways of stimulating innovation and creativity at the institutional or governmental level, which plays a critical role in enhancing the global competitiveness of any organisation."

MBRSG’s Executive President, Dr. Ali Sebaa Al Marri, said, "This is our second annual academic trip to Switzerland, which sought to introduce participants to international best practices, and expose them to new knowledge and cultural experiences that enhance their capacities and confidence. The trip offered an ideal opportunity to showcase the unique Emirati experience in the field of government knowledge and governance, it also underlined our commitment to investing in human capital and talented young nationals, who are the future of government in the UAE."

Al Marri expressed gratitude to Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to United Nations, and other international organisations in Geneva for the close attention they paid to the delegation.

"We are delighted to be hosting the student delegation from MBRSG, and to be getting acquainted with this distinguished group of promising national talents," said Al Zaabi. "The delegates shared their valuable opinions and suggestions, and we look forward to working with them to promote the exchange of knowledge between the UAE and the prominent universities and institutions here in Geneva. Furthermore, we are committed to highlighting the academic achievements of our country, all the while benefiting from the strong relations between the UAE and Switzerland, especially in the education and training sector."

The trip also aimed to step the students away from familiar academic courses to more innovative approaches, where they can closely examine international best practices in public policy, in force at some of the most important international organisations in the world, many of which are based in Geneva.