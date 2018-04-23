ERC distributes humanitarian assistance to displaced people in Wadi Al Koud Camp, Yemen

The assistance, which included dates, food supplies and tents, is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts, though its humanitarian arm, the ERC, and the directives of its wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The distribution of the assistance, which was attended by Saeed Al Ali, Head of the ERC Team in Aden, and is part of the Year of Zayed 2018, aims to help the needy and those aggrieved by the war started by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias against the Yemeni people.

The displaced people, while thanking the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting them, expressed their happiness at the arrival of the relief aid, which will ease their suffering caused by the conditions in Yemen.