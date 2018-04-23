Mohamed bin Zayed receives DoE delegation

Speaking with a delegation from the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, DoE, and its group of companies, led by its Chairman Awaidha Al Marar during a meeting on Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed Abu Dhabi government’s commitment to achieving sustainability in the energy sector in a way that ensures prosperity, welfare and sustained national economic growth.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed urged the DoE to exert more efforts to provide high-quality services and introduce the most advanced technological and industrial solutions and products that serve the national economy.

The DoE officials expressed their desire to make the department a major contributor to the development of the energy sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and to adopt creative innovations as part of the state policy for building a sustainable economy.