Mohamed bin Zayed receives DoE delegation

  • Monday 23, April 2018 in 9:14 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stressed the importance of keeping abreast of the latest transformations and adoption of creative solutions in the energy industry.
Speaking with a delegation from the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, DoE, and its group of companies, led by its Chairman Awaidha Al Marar during a meeting on Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed Abu Dhabi government’s commitment to achieving sustainability in the energy sector in a way that ensures prosperity, welfare and sustained national economic growth.
 
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed urged the DoE to exert more efforts to provide high-quality services and introduce the most advanced technological and industrial solutions and products that serve the national economy.
 
The DoE officials expressed their desire to make the department a major contributor to the development of the energy sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and to adopt creative innovations as part of the state policy for building a sustainable economy.