Maktoum bin Mohammed opens MENA Transport Congress in Dubai

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the event is organised by the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, under the theme 'Pioneering for Customers Happiness'.

Attending the opening ceremony were Dr. Hesham Arafat, Egypt's Minister of Transport, Saad Al Khalb, Saudi Arabia's Deputy Director of Transport, Arias Lokowajo, Mayor of Kampala, Uganda, Mohammed Al Mazghani, Secretary-General of International Association of Public Transport, UITP, Khalid Al Hogail, Chairman of the Executive Office of UITP MENA and Director General of SAPTCO, along with several government departments representatives.