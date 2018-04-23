Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation of 188 SCO students

The ceremony was attended by Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Deputy Minister of Presidential Affairs, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Balhawl Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, Ahmed Mohammed Al Humairi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and General Supreme Council Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Education and Knowledge Department, and Dr.

Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Academic Missions Office, as well as several under-secretaries of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, national academic leaders, education officials and the parents of the graduates.

Sheikh Mansour praised the development of the UAE’s education sector, which is due to the vision of the UAE President and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers.

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as their significant role in encouraging Emirati nationals to continue learning and acquiring professional and technical skills, which will enable them to contribute to the UAE’s development.

He added that the grant from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed aims to prepare future generations capable of facing upcoming challenges, as well as to supply the country with qualified national cadres and continue its development process.

He congratulated the graduates for their success while stressing that they represent a national treasure characterised by innovation, and they must fulfil the future aspirations of the UAE and its leadership, which will achieve the country’s overall development through both the public and private sectors.