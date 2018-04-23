Mohamed bin Zayed awards 'Bravery Medal' to Armed Forces heroes

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed saluted the UAE’s heroes - the nation’s protectors - for what they have offered to their nation and people and their heroic and honourable actions, which reflect their gallantry, dedication and spirit of sacrifice. He prayed to Allah Almighty to keep their honour and security for the nation and its wise leadership, and preserve the safety of its children, heal the injured, and grant the righteous martyrs his mercy and a place in his heavens.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed awarded the medal to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Ali Rashid Saif Al Ghaithi; Mohammed Ahmed Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi; Musa Ali Yousif bin Huwaidin; Humaid Rashid Saeed Al Zaabi; Abdul Rahman Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi; Mohammed Rashid Mohammed Al Sareedi and Ahmed Majid Saeed Al Nuaimi.