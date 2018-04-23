Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution regulating Dispute Settlement Committee in Ajman Free Zone

The resolution is being issued based on the recommendations of the Chairman of the Ajman Free Zone on the need to form a neutral committee to settle disputes between the zone and investors or between investors in an amiable and timely manner outside the courts, which will ensure the legal settlement of disputes through final decisions issued by the committee, under the supervision of a judge assigned by the Ministry of Justice, after a review of the Minister of Justice’s Resolution No. 100 of 2018 regarding the appointment of a judge from the ministry to chair the committee, in light of its desire to improve the business environment in the Ajman Free Zone and effectively promote business activity, and with aim of complying with recent developments.

This measure aims to achieve stability in the Ajman Free Zone and justice for relevant investors and other parties.

The resolution will be published in the Official Gazette and will be circulated to relevant individuals and authorities.