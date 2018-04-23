Ministerial Development Council calls for consolidated policy on international scholarships’ programme

The policy pushes towards one common goal of providing first-rate education for all UAE students, as outlined in the UAE National Agenda's Vision 2021.

This came during the meeting of the Ministerial Development Council, held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi under the chairmanship of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Ministerial Development Council.

On a different note, following the initiative of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to engage non-Emiratis in national sports competitions, the Council issued executive regulations for the participation of non-Emiratis in official sports competitions to allow for larger participation of residents in its territory.

The UAE continues to provide a global model of community cohesion with the peaceful coexistence of more than 200 nationalities in its territory.

The Council reviewed the achievements of the UAE in the field of tolerance and peaceful coexistence of all communities on its soil. The national report on human rights was presented at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva earlier this year and was accompanied by side activities organised by the UAE delegation participating at the conference.

It also discussed a number of issues related to the development of government services and government work in several ministries and federal bodies, as well as other topics on its agenda.